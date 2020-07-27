HSE facing a future shortfall in medical staff

The number of consultants, specialists and GPs may need to increase by almost double their current numbers in the next eight years, according to a HSE report.

The research found there is a need for a considerable increase in staff in various areas in the health service.

It says a 42 per cent increase in consultants, specialists and GPs may be needed by 2028.

The number of GPs will need to rise from 4,000 at present to 5,600 to roll out universal free GP care.

The report also says a 38 per cent increase in trainees will be needed in the next five years.