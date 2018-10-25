HSE concerned about flu epidemic during winter
The HSE has ordered extra supplies of the flu vaccine over concerns about an epidemic during winter.
It has confirmed up to 1.1 million doses have been ordered - a 14% increase on last year.
The HSE also says there has been a gradual rise in uptake of the vaccine in recent years.
It is encouraging healthcare workers and those in at-risk groups, including the over 65s and pregnant women, to get vaccinated.
Digital Desk
