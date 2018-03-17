Heathrow flight cancellations 'won't affect' Irish rugby fans travelling to Twickenham

More than 70 flights to or from Heathrow Airport today have been cancelled.

Most of the cancelled flights are on short-haul routes, although British Airways services to New York and Chicago were among those affected.

However, Dublin Airport has reassured rugby fans that today's flight cancellations "won't affect" their plans to travel to Twickenham.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said six flights between Dublin and Heathrow were affected today.

They said: "Bad weather in Heathrow has affected six of the more than 500 flights that we will handle today.

"Three departures to Heathrow for this afternoon have been cancelled and three arrivals from Heathrow have also been cancelled.

Snow at Heathrow Airport in January.

"The cancelled departing flights are for this afternoon, so won't affect the plans of any Irish rugby fans travelling to Twickenham."

Aer Lingus have called off their 3.20pm flight today, EI 172, due to forecasted snow and a flight from Heathrow Airport to Dublin at 5.45pm today.

They also cancelled a flight from Cork Airport to Heathrow departing at 4pm today and the return from Heathrow to Cork at 6.05pm today.

Also at Cork Airport, the British Airways 4pm flight, BA5922, to Heathrow and their 7.25pm flight, BA5923, from Heathrow have been cancelled.

A British Airways flight from Dublin to Heathrow at 2.25pm this afternoon is also cancelled.

The cold weather in the UK should only last a few days though - by Tuesday, temperatures will be getting back to average for the time of year.

British meteorologist Martin Bowles said the weekend's weather could be dubbed a "mini beast from the east".

He said: "We don't expect anything like the same impact as a result of it, although there will be some snow about."