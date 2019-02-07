Gardaí seek public's help locating missing 41-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man missing from his home in Dublin.

41-year-old Tony Galvin from Ballyfermot has not been seen since Tuesday.

He is described as being 5'7" with a slim build and a shaved head.

He has green eyes and has a tattoo of a tiger on his shoulder.

When last seen he was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans and was carrying rain gear with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Ballyfermot Garda Station on (01) 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.