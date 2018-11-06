Gardaí seek assistance finding missing 50-year-old from Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's help locating a missing a 50-year-old from Cork.

Philip O'Hare has been missing from Glounthane since 11.30pm on November 5.

Philip is described as being 5' 10", with a thin build, grey hair and blue/green eyes.

It is not known what Philip was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Mayfield on (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk