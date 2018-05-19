Gardaí investigating murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegal make no arrests
19/05/2018 - 08:20:00Back to Ireland Home
No arrests have been made by Gardaí investigating the murder of Ana Kriegel in Dublin.
They are trying to trace the last known movements of the 14-year-old who was found dead in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.
The discovery was made after she was reported missing on Monday evening.
Gardaí began treating her death as murder after a post-mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist Marie Cassidy in the early hours of Friday morning.
It has been reported that Ms Kriegel was the victim of a violent assualt.
The teenager had been missing from her home in nearby Leixlip on Monday, her family reported her missing at around 8pm that evening.
She was last seen at St Catherine's Park outside Lucan at around 5.30pm on Monday - around a kilometre from the farmhouse where her body was found three days later.
Gardaí are now focusing on who Ana was with and how she made her way from the park to the unused buildings.
There are a number of routes from the park to the derelict farmhouse and invesitgators are trying to figure out what route Ana took.
A family friend has said it would be completely out of character for Ana not to be in contact with her family.
Speaking to KFM, local TD and family friend Catherine Murphy says her parents knew something was wrong when she went missing on Monday evening.
She said:
"I think people are afraid and until this is resolved they will continue to feel that.
"This is just such an unusual crime, it is very hard to process it and the community are feeling that."
Her school Confey Community College released a statement saying it is a terrible tragedy for the Kriegel family, their school and community.
It also says they are deeply saddened by Anastasia's death and their thoughts are with the Kriegel family and friends.
The school issued a letter to parents and an advice sheet for students on how to cope when something terrible happens.
Ana was also a member of local dance group Dance LA who have also expressed their sadness at the news of Ana's death on Facebook.
An appeal has been made for anyone with any information to come forward.
Gardaí want to hear from anyone who was in St. Catherine's Park or the Clonee road area on Monday evening and are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station is leading the investigation, he says every support is being given to Ana's family, who are "extremely distressed."
He said:
"They have another child in that house so they need to be careful around that."
He said the body was found as part of a gardaí search for Anastasia.
Gardaí had been searching the 200-acre St Catherine's Park since the teenager went missing.
They found her body in a disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road at about 1pm on Thursday.
The scene at Clonee Road remains sealed off as the Garda's technical examination continues.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here