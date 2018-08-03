Gardaí investigating after five men found in the back of a truck in Laois

Gardaí in Co Laois are investigating a report that a number of men were found in the back of a truck.

The five men were reportedly found in Straboe, Mountmellick at around 6.50pm yesterday evening after the truck was stopped.

The suspected refugees were reportedly found in the back of the truck and fled when the trailer door was opened

The Air support Unit and local gardaí are continuing to search the area.

No one has been located at this stage and anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

