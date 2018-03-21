Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of teenage cyclist
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 17-year-old cyclist in County Meath.
The accident happened at around 5pm on the Golf Links Road, in Bettystown.
He was cycling his bicycle and a mini-bus were in collision.
His body has been removed to Navan Mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.
The bus driver, a man aged in his mid-50s, was uninjured.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01.8010600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Digital Desk
