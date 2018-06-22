Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Gardai are seeking help in finding a missing 16 year-old boy in Dublin.

Nathan Kelly was last seen on Tuesday in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

He's 5 foot 5 in height, with blue eyes and fair hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black runners and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Gardaí. on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.