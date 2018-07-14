Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Louth teenager

There is an appeal to find a missing teenager from Co Louth.

17-year-old Tommy Fitzgerald was last seen on the first of July in Drogheda.

Tommy is 6-foot-tall and thin.

He has brown hair and was wearing grey shorts, a blue t-shirt, a black jacket and black shoes when he was last seen.

Tommy is known to visit Cashel in Tipperary and the Rathfarnham area of Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Tommy or can help find him is asked to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk