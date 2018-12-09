Garda hospitalised after early-morning attack by two men

A Garda has been hospitalised after an early-morning attack by two men in County Roscommon.

It happened at Roselawn in Castlerea at around 1am, when the two men, in their 30s and 60s, attacked a Garda who was responding to a call.

The man and the suspected offenders were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk