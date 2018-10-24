Full list of schools to undergo structural examinations released

42 schools which are to undergo emergency structural examinations amid fears over safety have been named.

The schools were built by Tyrone-based firm Western Building Systems under the rapid build programme at the height of the Celtic Tiger.

On Monday, the Department of Education confirmed it has launched an urgent structural review of the schools after serious structural problems were uncovered at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, Dublin, leading to the facility’s partial closure.

Ardgillan College, Dublin. Photo: Collins.

Yesterday, a second WBS school — Tyrrelstown Educate Together in Dublin — was also told it must shut.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said today that a structural review of a number of schools has shown an 80% chance of a wall falling out.

The Minister says students, parents and teachers should know by the end of midterm if their school has to join a number already closed and says teams will be working through the bank holiday weekend to examine the safety of the schools

The full list of schools under examination are:

Cork

Cara Jnr (Special) School, Cork City

Carrigaline Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil Chloich na Coillte, Clonakilty renamed GS Mhichíl Uí Choileáin

Macroom Boys National School

Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown

Donegal

Letterkenny Educate Together National School

Dublin

Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School

Lucan East Educate Together National School

Luttrellstown Community College

Rush & Lusk Educate Together National School

Scoil Choilm, Diswellstown,Porterstown (linked to Luttrellstown CC)

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown

Dublin Belgard

Firhouse Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan

Gaelscoil Teach Giuise

Lucan Community National School , Balgaddy Road,

Scoil Aoife Community National School, City West

Scoil Chaitlin Maude

Dublin city

Belmayne Educate Together National School

Broombridge Educate Together National School

St. Francis of Assisi, Belmayne

Dublin Fingal

Ardgillan Community College

Castlemills Education Centre (formerly occupied by RN20269J Scoil Chormaic CNS) + Flemington Community Centre Balbriggan

St. Luke's NS Hollywood Road, Tyrrelstown

Galway

Galway Educate Together National School

Kildare

Athy Model School

Gaelscoil Atha Í

Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha

Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School)

Laois

Gaelscoil Portlaoise

Maryborough National School

Portarlington Convent National School

Portlaoise Educate Together National School

Meath

Ashbourne Educate Together National School

De Lacy College, Ashbourne

Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne

Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne

St Paul's National School, Ratoath

Westmeath

Mullingar Educate Together National School

Wexford

St Joseph's National School, Gorey

Wicklow

Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath (also now occupying former ETNS Building on same campus)

Digital Desk