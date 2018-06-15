French air traffic controller strike causing problems for Aer Lingus and Ryanair passengers this weekend

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are warning that services may be cancelled or disrupted across the weekend.

This is due to a French air traffic controller strike on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement, Ryanair says it has been forced to cancel a number of flights over the weekend.

All affected customers will be contacted by e-mail and text message and advised of their options.

Aer Lingus says passengers planning to travel this weekend are advised to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

It says passengers can opt to be accommodated on the next available flight, re-book their flight free of charge, or cancel and apply for a refund.

- Digital Desk