Forsa ready to get back to talks with Ryanair to resolve ongoing dispute
Pilots union Forsa says they are ready to get back to talks with Ryanair to try to resolve the ongoing dispute.
20 flights will be cancelled next Friday as around 100 Irish-based pilots stage a 4th day of industrial action.
It is part of a row over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.
The 3,500 passengers affected will get a refund or be accommodated on another flight.
Ryanair Spokesperson Kenny Jacobs says next Friday's cancellations will go ahead.
- Digital Desk
