Final day of Ryanair talks to take place

The third and final day of fresh talks aimed at resolving the dispute at Ryanair will take place this morning.

Both sides will aim to reach a deal at the discussions at Dublin Airport over base transfers and promotions to prevent more strikes.

It has already led to five days of industrial action and the cancellation of around 100 flights.

Mediator Kieran Mulvey will chair the negotiations between the airline and the Irish Airline Pilots Association.
