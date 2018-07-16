Enniscrone or Inishcrone: Vote to take place in Sligo to decide town name

A plebiscite will take place in Sligo, to put an end to a controversy surrounding the name of a town in the county.

The public will be asked if it is to be called Enniscrone or Inishcrone.

The motion calling for the vote received the backing of Sligo County Council, and will take place in September.

Local solicitor Sinead Durkan explains how Enniscrone became known as Inishcrone.

"There was a statutory instrument in 1975 which essentially standardised all the place names in Ireland. [It] standardised both the Irish and the English versions of the names.

"That was followed up then with the Official Languages Act 2003 and then the Place Names Order in 2005 which provided the statutory place name for Enniscrone as Inishcrone in English and Inis Crabhann in the Irish version."

- Digital Desk