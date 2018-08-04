DNA evidence may solve missing man mystery 33 years later

DNA evidence may have solved a 33-year-old mystery over an Irishman who went missing after leaving to catch a ferry to Britain.

Brendan Dowley.

It follows the exhumation of a body in Wales, which has remained unidentified since November 1985.

63-year-old Brendan Dowley, a father of four, was last seen boarding a bus in Kilkenny in October 1985, on his way to catch a ferry to the UK.

A month later an unidentified body was discovered on a beach in Wales - however, any further identification was impossible due to the limited scope of forensic science at the time.

Earlier this year DNA samples from his family were provided under 'Operation Runabay' which was set up to help identify bodies located on the UK's western coast, who may have been reported missing in Ireland.

Gardai have confirmed they are now liaising with colleagues in Wales and with Interpol over the 1985 discovery.

It is envisaged that in the future Operation Runabay will focus on missing persons' cases from all coastal regions of Ireland, and will be expanded to include enquiries with relevant authorities in Spain, Portugal and France.

To date, there have been nine successful identifications and a number of other potential opportunities have also been identified.

-Digital Desk