DJ Gareth O'Callaghan reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Radio DJ Gareth O'Callaghan has revealed today that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Taking to Twitter he said he is “devastated” by the news but “life goes on".

The Classic Hits 4FM host went on to say that the news shocked him, but he is trying to remain positive following the diagnosis and he is feeling well and happy.

“Got news I wasn't anticipating recently. I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease,” he began.

“Just wanted to let everyone know I'm doing good, staying positive and strong.

“Devastated by the news, but life goes on. Thanks to those close to me, and especially huge thanks and love to Paula”.

After O’Callaghan revealed the news he spoke with Neil Prendeville on Cork’s RedFM.

O'Callaghan hosted his own 2FM show for most of his career, as well as penning six best-selling works – five novels and a memoir.