Dietician claims childhood obesity has become a 'major issue'

Parents need to be more aware of how often their children are having fast food.

Pediatrics Dietician in Temple Street Children's Hospital, Kizzy Moroney, said it has become a major issue.

Figures from the latest Growing Up In Ireland study show that one in four three-year-olds and primary school children are overweight or obese.

Ms Moroney says fast food and sweets are the main culprits, so it is critical parents are on top of their child's diet.

READ MORE: Hacker breaks Luas website security demanding a Bitcoin in five days

She said: "Having the control of how often it's happening you can really limit that, saying 'look you have four days until that party, let's not go to that place now, let's cook at home and have a healthier option. Help me cook'.

"Getting children involved and teaching them skills around cooking and exercise."