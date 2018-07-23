Cost of running family car is over €10k

The average cost of running a family car for a year is almost €10,700.

AA figures show the figure is up slightly compared to 2017.

Rising fuel prices are being offset by savings on motor insurance.

Barry Aldworth from the AA says it now costs around €20 more to run a car this year compared to last year.

"If you look at the overall cost of running a car, including everything from the petrol you put into the tank, to parking, to the depreciation on the car as you own it, there's been a minor shift in the overall cost," he said.

It's about €20 more expensive than it would have been last year, coming to a total spend throughout the year of just over €10,691.

Digital Desk