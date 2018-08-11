Communications Minister 'appalled' by Facebook moderation procedures

The Minister for Communications has demanded "significant measures" in moderation practices at Facebook.

Denis Naughten made the comments in a meeting with the social media giant in New York, days after an undercover report was aired by Channel 4 on the company's bad practices in monitoring harmful content.

An account from the meeting, reported by the Irish Independent, showed the Minister saying that he was "appalled" by their procedures.

He said that changes needed to be made to ensure there was never a repeat of inappropriate content being allowed to remain on the site.

