Charlie Flanagan seeks Commissioner's report into fatal Monaghan crash that seriously injured garda

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has sought a report from the Garda Commissioner in relation to the circumstances surrounding a fatal road collision in Co Monaghan, in which a garda was also seriously injured.

Charlie Flanagan

Father-of-two Stephen Marron suffered severe injuries when he was struck by a car on Main Street, Castleblaney late on Tuesday night. He was sitting in the driver's seat of his car when the collision happened. He was nearing the end of his shift as a delivery driver for a local takeaway when a car hit his blue Skoda Octavia.

The 47-year-old was parked up across the road from the takeaway at 11.23pm when the crash took place. Mr Marron, from Beech Drive in Castleblaney, was pronounced dead at the scene. Garda Michael Devlin, aged 31 and from Donegal, was also seriously injured in the incident.

The garda, who is stationed in Monaghan, was brought to Our Lady's Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, where his injuries were treated. He was subsequently discharged.

Mr Marron was an assistant sacristan at Saint Mary's Church, Castleblaney and Saint Patricks Church, Oram.

Stephen Marron

In a statement from the parish, he was described as a “devoted member of the wider Castleblaney community, particularly through sports organisations”.

It added: “Above all, Stephen was a loving and devoted husband and father, a son, brother, and a good friend to many.”

A man living in Co Armagh was arrested in relation to the incident and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A full garda investigation is underway both in relation to the crash and surrounding circumstances.

Minister Flanagan has asked Commissioner Drew Harris for a report on the matter.

Speaking in the Dáil Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “The minister has asked for a full report. There will also be a full garda investigation, and it's important we're careful in what we say so that we don't undermine the detail of that investigation.”

He added: “We do need to wait to get a full detailed report on what happened here and allow the gardaí and if necessary the PSNI to do their job in relation to a full and detailed investigation.”

The crash is also being examined by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

This is standard in any incident where death or serious harm of a person has occurred and where there is a possibility that it may have resulted from the conduct of a garda.