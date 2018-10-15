Campaign launched to boost women's involvement in sport by 20%

A campaign is being launched today to boost women's involvement in sport by 20% over the next two years.

Women from all over the country are coming together for the '20 by 20' campaign.

Stephanie Meadow

Irish Professional Golfer Stephanie Meadow is one of them and says the issue is important to her.

"It's basically encouraging girls to get involved in sport," said Meadow.

"Our goal is to increase attendance, participation and media coverage by 20% in the year 2020."

Meadow added: "I think the biggest thing is to just take notice of how good these girls are. We are great athletes and I think we can really contribute to sport as a whole."

- Digital Desk