Calls for system review of homelessness after death of man in Cork

The problem of homelessness in Ireland is getting worse as the year progresses, according to a leading homeless charity.

It comes after a man was found dead in a doorway in Cork yesterday morning.

The man, who was in his fifties, was pronounced dead where he was found on Wandesford Quay, off Washington St.

While he has yet to be named, and it is not yet clear whether he was homeless, it is understood that the man was sleeping rough at the doorway in which he was found.

Emergency services attended the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

Cork University Hospital

Although investigations are ongoing, it is understood that the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious at present.

Brian McLoughlin of Inner City Helping Homeless says a system review is a must.

"Homelessness is not normal and it's a massive problem," he said.

Any day now, 10,000 people will be classified as homeless in this country.

"The problem is not getting any better, if anything it's getting worse.

"The whole system needs to be reviewed and changed to give people trust in homeless services, to avail of these services.

"As it stands now the numbers are just going to continue to get worse as the year progresses."

- Digital Desk