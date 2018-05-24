Bus Éireann workers expected to ask for pay rise one year on from Labour Court deal
Unions and management at Bus Éireann are meeting today exactly a year after they signed a deal at the Labour Court to end strike action by drivers.
The agreement included a review after 12 months.
Workers are expected to ask for a pay rise at today's talks.
But bosses will not sanction increases while the firm is still on what they are calling a 'fragile financial footing'.
- Digital Desk
