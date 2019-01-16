Boy, 16, missing from Co Offaly

Gardaí in Edenderry are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Lukas Matulionis who is missing in Co Offaly.

Lukas was last seen at 7.30am when he left his home in Edenderry.

He is 6ft 2 inches in height, of stocky build and has short brown hair.

He has no mobile phone with him.

When last seen he was wearing a red Diesel hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station 046-9731290 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.