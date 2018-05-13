Body found after two-day search for man missing in Kerry

By Anne Lucey

A body has been found in the two-day search for a missing Killarney man.

A large scale search got underway in Killarney, Co Kerry for the second day at first light yesterday morning for Matt Hodd, the founder of a local poetry event.

Mr Hodd, aged 42, an ecologist and a poet, was last seen in the Whitebridge/Millroad area of the Flesk River before noon on Friday.

The Shannon based Sikorsky helicopter was tasked by the coastguard and woodlands as well as waterways were searched for a number of hours on Friday.

Kerry Mountain Rescue, Killarney Water Rescue, and the Civil Defence and locals were again searching a broad area since first light along the river banks which flows into the Killarney lakes near Ross Castle.

Mr Hodd, whose late father Dr Toby Hodd was a respected botanist as well as zoologist, is well known in literary circles.

His body was discovered this evening in the Whitebridge area. Gardai who had appealed for the public's assistance, thanked the public and the searchers. Foul play is not involved and the family have been informed.

Mr Hodd was the founder of the monthly event Poetry in the Park, which takes place at the entrance to the Killarney National Park and draws visitors as well as locals.

The outdoors event involves poetry with contribution from visitors in a number of languages.