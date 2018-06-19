Aer Lingus: Drunk passengers will be turned away from flights at airport

Aer Lingus says all passengers are assessed before they board a flight and if anyone is intoxicated, they will be turned away.

The comments come after Ryanair called for airports to ban the sale of alcohol before 10am to cut down on the level of drunkenness on board morning flights.

Aer Lingus says alcohol bought in the airport that has been opened or decanted is confiscated and disposed of and all crew members are trained in the controlled sale of alcohol during flights.

The airline also says it has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive behaviour and anyone who causes a problem may be denied travel on the airline in the future.

An Ibiza bound flight from Dublin was forced to divert to Paris on Saturday because of a group of drunken passengers.

Digital Desk