What are your thoughts on Ireland's Home of the Year?

After seven long weeks, the winner of Ireland’s Home of the Year was finally announced.

Out of a total of 21 homes, judges narrowed it down to seven finalists, ranging from a suburban contemporary design in Dublin to a sea-facing house overlooking the Atlantic in West Cork.

And last night, Hugh Wallace, Patrick Bradley and Deirdre Whelan awarded the prestigious title to ….

Patrick and Ros Walshe,owners of the beautiful farmhouse cottage in the Wicklow Hills.

The couple bought the home, which is made up of a farmhouse cottage and converted outbuildings, in the 1990’s and describe it as a piece of heaven that they don’t make anymore.

The couple have a real sense of individuality in the home and used bright colour to really bring the space to light.

The house encompasses a blend of styles, individuality and personal touches with family heirlooms and personal art pieces.

Commenting on the winning home Deirdre Whelan felt the homeowners had "created a magical home" while

Hugh Wallace said: "This was a home of creativity, colour, contrast and personality".

Whilst it was a lovely home I am shocked at decision #homeoftheyear 😧 — Elaine (@elainemhughes) April 24, 2018

So glad modern design didn’t win this time #HomeoftheYear — siobhan (@shivivryan) April 24, 2018

#homeoftheyear so delighted for this years winners......all the houses were stunning but theirs is a home full of character, uniqueness and simple beautiful — Theresa Hughes (@theresajaneire1) April 24, 2018

How sad is it that the trophy for #HomeOfTheYear is something you would have to hide in your attic.. — Just..Jacqui (@YehJacqui) April 24, 2018

Just watched the final of #homeoftheyear & to say I was disappointed with the result is an understatement — Celeste Mc Creesh 📚 (@CelesteMcCreesh) April 24, 2018

I am OUTRAGED at the #homeoftheyear winner. OUTRAGED I tells ya. — Katie O'Neill (@_Katie__ONeill) April 24, 2018

@HomeoftheYear love love love the cottage. Please win. — Vivian (@vfbannon) April 24, 2018

Catch the full spread on the cottage in this weekend's Irish Examiner.