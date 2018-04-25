What are your thoughts on Ireland's Home of the Year?

Back to Discover Home

After seven long weeks, the winner of Ireland’s Home of the Year was finally announced.

Out of a total of 21 homes, judges narrowed it down to seven finalists, ranging from a suburban contemporary design in Dublin to a sea-facing house overlooking the Atlantic in West Cork.

And last night, Hugh Wallace, Patrick Bradley and Deirdre Whelan awarded the prestigious title to ….

Patrick and Ros Walshe,owners of the beautiful farmhouse cottage in the Wicklow Hills.

The couple bought the home, which is made up of a farmhouse cottage and converted outbuildings, in the 1990’s and describe it as a piece of heaven that they don’t make anymore.

The couple have a real sense of individuality in the home and used bright colour to really bring the space to light.

The house encompasses a blend of styles, individuality and personal touches with family heirlooms and personal art pieces.

Commenting on the winning home Deirdre Whelan felt the homeowners had "created a magical home" while

Hugh Wallace said: "This was a home of creativity, colour, contrast and personality".

Catch the full spread on the cottage in this weekend's Irish Examiner.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover