Westmeath Rose performs a squat ... with Dáithí hoisted over her shoulders

Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn performed an unusual party piece on the Rose of Tralee semi-final.

The 25-year-old powerlifting enthusiast showed off her impressive strength by lifting host Dáithí Ó'Sé, 42, over her shoulders and squatting.

Leanne, who lives in Clare, wowed viewers with her strength.

Great to see some powerlifting on the rose of tralee. #RoseofTralee — Andrew Burns (@Andrew_Burns88) August 20, 2018

When the bouncers try to kick your friend out but you got dis#RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/Xmr3qrJ3HU — Shelly Madden (@ShellyMadden) August 20, 2018

Westmeath Rose power lifting Daíthí is exactly what the Rose of Tralee has been missing — Cáit (@c_a_i_t_b) August 20, 2018

Westmeath rose just power lifted Daithi while wearing heels and a ball gown.. You can all go home now, that’s unbeatable #RoseofTralee — Becky (@beckyyy95) August 20, 2018

The last Rose is benching all the crew now individually - my go is at 9.04 pm #RoseofTralee — Will Leahy (@willleahy) August 20, 2018

What a woman!