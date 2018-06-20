WATCH: Cher eats raw cow tongue rather than say anything nice about President Donald Trump

Music legend, Cher, decided to eat a cow’s tongue instead of saying anything nice about US President Donald Trump on an episode of the Late Late show with James Corden.

The singer was a guest on Corden’s chat show playing the game, Spill your guts or Fill your guts.

Many celebrities have taken on the extreme truth or eat challenge including Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Gordon Ramsey.

The 72-year old music icon was invited to indulge in some absolutely disgusting treats, including Stargazy Pie, Cow Tongue, Dried Caterpillar and more.