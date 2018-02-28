This talented duo's Beast from the East song will help you through the snow

If you're one of the lucky ones that are tucked up in bed, we are not one bit jealous. Nope. Not one bit.

If you're one of many people stranded in your car, stuck on public transport or at work scrolling through social media, trying to take your mind off how you're going to get home, this is for you.

Bill Maybury and Roisin Kilgannon have put together a little song to describe the entire country during The Beast from the East'.

"Hope everyone is safe & well stocked up before “The Beast From The East” arrives. Stay indoors, don’t make unnecessary journeys, and for God’s sake - don’t look directly at the snow!" Bill captioned the video on Facebook.

"Here is a little something me & Róisín Kilgannon cooked up in preparation. (We deserve a nobel prize for keeping a straight face - it was hard) all jokes aside it is freezing outside so be sure and cover yourselves up. #BeastFromTheEast"

You can't beat lyrics like, "We ran out of bread and there's only a drop of milk left - bring back what you can, you're such a good man".

Well done, guys.