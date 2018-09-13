This dog got jealous of another dog's ear medicine

Back to Discover Home

Chloe Copely's labrador has to take ear medicine but apparently, her other dog hates to feel left out.

Whether dog number two feels like number one is getting something special, or it's just the glorious ear rubs that comes with the medicine, it's easy to see why they would feel a little overlooked.

But, Chloe's dad has a lovely solution to this problem.

She captured this spectacle on video and it is one of the most wholesome things you will watch today.

Rather than having dog number two feeling like they're missing out, her dad pretends to give the pup medicine too and then a thorough ear rub.

Clearly, this works because that tail is wagging with excitement.

Either way, they're both good dogs.
KEYWORDS: Dog, Medicine

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover