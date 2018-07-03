There's now a drive-through Starbucks in a business park in Clare

The country’s first drive-through Starbucks opened in the Shannon Free Zone business park today.

The US coffee house chain opened the doors to the public this afternoon.

The 204sq metre unit will employ 15 people.

It was developed by Shannon Group subsidiary, Shannon Commercial Properties.

"We are currently working on the biggest investment programme of the millennium years in the Shannon Free Zone," said Ray O’Driscoll, managing director of Shannon Commercial Properties.

Photo: Arthur Ellis

"We’re developing world-class property solutions and providing facilities for amenities such as Starbucks is a key part of our redevelopment strategy. Attracting global brands like Starbucks is a great vote of confidence for the region.

Starbucks operates over 20,000 outlets globally but this is the very first drive-thru in Ireland.

It opened its first Irish store in 2005.

The single storey unit will include outdoor as well as indoor seating.

The unit also includes a coffee dock/meeting hub that will service the entire industrial estate and prove an additional draw for FDI companies, who typically look for such facilities in new investment locations.

"Companies want their locations to have these types of services and brands in place. The meeting hub there is also a great idea and everything has been built to the highest standard," Mr O'Driscoll added.

We’re just looking forward now to our first cup of coffee there!

Its development is part of the ongoing investment by Shannon Commercial Properties in the Shannon Free Zone, the 600-acre business park adjacent to Shannon Airport.

The unit was built by Moloney Contracts from Tralee in Co. Kerry and 40 people were employed during the construction phase.