Robert Sheehan series among new titles coming to Netflix in February

February brings with it a lot of things: Valentine's Day, Six Nations, the Oscars and, of course, new Netflix treats.

There will be plenty for you to binge on next month with a wide range of tv shows, films, documentaries and more to choose from.

Check out just some of the new arrivals below and prepare for some quality couch time.

TV series

The Umbrella Academy

Our own Robert Sheehan returns to the small screen in The Umbrella Academy.

The series, which also stars Ellen Page, follows a disbanded group of superheroes who reunite after their adoptive father, who trained them to save the world, dies.

The Umbrella Academy is available from February 15.

Russian Doll

Orange is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne stars in this new series which is produced by Amy Poehler.

Nadia (Lyonne) keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party.

She's trapped in a surreal time loop and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.

Russian Doll is available from February 1.

Dirty John

Dirty John, starring Eric Bana and Connie Britton, is an eight-part true crime anthology series based on the Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name.

This sexy, provocative and harrowing real-life thriller follows the true events of an online dating relationship turned dangerous that rocked headlines and shocked the world.

Dirty John is available from February 14.

Films

Isn't it Romantic

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemworth, Priyanka Chopra and more star in this new rom-com.

New York City architect Natalie (Wilson) works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper.

And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.

Isn't It Romantic is available from February 28.

Velvet Buzzsaw

Velvet Buzzsaw is a thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

This thriller boasts an impressive cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Toni Collette, Tom Sturridge and John Malkovich.

Velvet Buzzsaw is available from February 1.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as the world's most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes, and Jude Law returns as his formidable colleague, Dr. Watson, in "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows."

Holmes is on the trail of criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty, who is carrying out a string of random crimes across Europe.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is available from February 1.

Documentary series

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman focuses on topics of our shared humanity.

Each of the six episodes will look at a force that has shaped humans since the beginning of time: power, belief, rebellion, war & peace, freedom and love.

Morgan travels around the world to meet people – from powerful world leaders, to ordinary people with extraordinary stories – to hear stories that are relatable on a global scale.

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman is available from February 18.

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

23 years after his last stand-up special, comedian, screenwriter, and Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano debuts his first Netflix comedy special, Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner.

Performing two sets on the same night - one at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar and the second at the Village Underground, literally around the corner - Romano advises on choosing friends, surviving marriage, and knowing the difference between being old and not being young.

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner is available from February 5.