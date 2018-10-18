Penneys have revealed their Late Late Toy Show collection and it's adorable

Although it's not even Halloween yet, we are already hyped about this year's Late Late Toy Show.

It's one of the best night's of the year and we are counting down the days.

As if we weren't already excited, Penneys have revealed this year's Late Late Toy Show collection and it is just as adorable as ever.

Penneys and RTÉ have teamed up for the range which will go on sale from October 22 with Penneys donating €75,000 to Temple Street Foundation, CMRF Crumlin and The National Children's Hospital Tallaght.

With cosy pjs, a mug for your hot chocolate, baubles to trim the tree and Late Late Show bingo, you will have everything you need for the perfect Toy Show night.

Sleep suit and hat, €10; Footlet, €3.50; Bib, €3

Owl mug, €6

Pajamas, €10

Baubles, €5

Toy Show bingo, €2.50

Digital Desk