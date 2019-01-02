New year, new Netflix - here's what's arriving this month

January is here. The Christmas parties and the New Year's Eve celebrations are done and dusted for another year.

Although we will sort-of miss the fun and merriment, if we're being honest we are exhausted.

Our energy levels and our bank accounts are drained and really deserve a bit of TLC.

The cure is definitely some nice chill evenings in front of the tv.

Luckily, a new month means new Netflix and there are some great options coming your way this month.

So get cosy, put your feet up and ease yourself into 2019 with some of these films and tv series.

Tv series

Comedians of the World

This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience.

The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity.

Among the comedians featured are Chris D'Elia, Mae Martin, Nish Kumar and Ellie Taylor.

Comedians of the World is available to watch now.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter and choose joy.

The series is already receiving huge love on social media.

This could be the Queer Eye of 2019 as the series has some serious emotional moments as Kondo doles out life advice along with tidying tips.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is available to watch now.

Sex Education

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist.

Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject.

When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status.

He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.

Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.

Sex Education is available to watch from January 11.

Titans

Led by Batman's former protégé Robin, a group of teen heroes forms to fight crime while wrestling with their inner demons.

The latest superhero series sees Robin emerge from the shadows of Gothan City and become a leader for a new group of heroes.

Titans is available to watch from January 11.

Kingdom

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumour of the king’s death spreads as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh.

The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil behind it all and save his people.

Kingdom is available to watch from January 25.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

As the series comes to a hilarious and moving close, Kimmy has to choose between helping her friends, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), and helping someone she’s never put first before: herself.

This final season includes a double-sized “Sliding Doors” episode exploring how the main characters’ lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped.

New episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are available to watch from January 25.

Film

The Last Laugh

Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road.

Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfus lead the cast in this hilarious film that reminds us that there's healing in laughter and it is never too late to chase your dreams.

The Last Laugh is available to watch from January 11.

The Fault in Our Stars

Based on the novel by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars follows Hazel and Gus who meet at a cancer support group.

The teens fall in love and begin an unforgettable journey.

The Fault in Our Stars is available to watch from January 13.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

The ultimate X-Men film sees the superheroes journey across two time periods in a bid to ensure the survival of the species.

The cast of the original trilogy join with the cast of X-Men: First Class in an epic battle that must change the past - to save our future.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is available to watch from January 20.

Documentaries

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

“‘Trigger Warning’ is about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world,” said Michael Render, pka Killer Mike.

“In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches.

"Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is fucking crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity.

"This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.”

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike is available to watch from January 18.

Family

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

In the series' third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf's relentless pursuit.

Be warned, dear viewer, that they have saved the worst for last.

New episodes of A Series of Unfortunate Events are available to watch now.

Pinky Malinky

Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog.

With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.