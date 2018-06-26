Move over Queer Eye: Here are our fab five
If you’ve been living on airplane mode for a while now, you may not have come across the cultural phenomenon that is Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye.
The series works as a makeover show and sees five men, transform other guys whose seem to be stuck in a rut, from the inside out.
Each of the cast members, known as the Fab Five,specializes in a certain area which may need attention; Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture) Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).
With a pinch of fierce and fabolousness, a dollop of wholesome love and homemade guacamole, the men have changed the lives of people across both America and Australia.
And although there are rumours of a British series, we’ve put together our very own fab five - both members and non-members of the LGBT+ community - who we believe could give the lads a run for their money.
Ladies and gentleman, Ireland's very own Cute Cúig …
Darren Kennedy
Style
James Kavanagh and William Murray
Food and wine
Francis Brennan
Interiors
Dublin’s Sam Barbers
Grooming
Panti Bliss
Culture
