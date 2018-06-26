Move over Queer Eye: Here are our fab five

If you’ve been living on airplane mode for a while now, you may not have come across the cultural phenomenon that is Netflix’s reboot of Queer Eye.

The series works as a makeover show and sees five men, transform other guys whose seem to be stuck in a rut, from the inside out.

Each of the cast members, known as the Fab Five,specializes in a certain area which may need attention; Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture) Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).

With a pinch of fierce and fabolousness, a dollop of wholesome love and homemade guacamole, the men have changed the lives of people across both America and Australia.

And although there are rumours of a British series, we’ve put together our very own fab five - both members and non-members of the LGBT+ community - who we believe could give the lads a run for their money.

Ladies and gentleman, Ireland's very own Cute Cúig …

Darren Kennedy

Style

James Kavanagh and William Murray

Food and wine

Francis Brennan

Interiors

Dublin’s Sam Barbers

Grooming

Panti Bliss

Culture