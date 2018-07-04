Love is in the air for these two adorable penguins on a beach in South Africa

Love - we all dream of it and to us, these two penguins are definitely #goals.

In a video captured by Twitter user @freakingdani's aunt shows the cute couple holding flippers on a beach in South Africa.

my aunt just came back from South Africa and she sent me this video she took of this lil penguin couple 😭 pic.twitter.com/TkBpT5z9RV — 🐇 (@freakingdani) July 2, 2018

The impromptu video soon caught the attention of users and quickly went viral, achieving over 1.5 million views in two days.

People couldn’t hold back how they felt about the loved-up penguins.

This is how I wanna be with the love of my life 😭 https://t.co/TGxjBal76O — 🇧🇹 (@MigueJ311) July 3, 2018

They’re the real goals 💖 — â (@ve_nvs) July 3, 2018

While some focused on the cuteness of the video others couldn't help but compare it to their own love lives.

These penguin out strolling the beach. Can't even get a txt back smh — Bassbrains (@ErickVilla41) July 3, 2018

Penguins out here having better relationships than me https://t.co/TlzWuQG1gk — Juice🥤 (@TristxXxn) July 3, 2018

Others were shocked to find out that penguins can be found outside the Antartica.

I’m sorry why is no one asking what 2 penguins are doing in South Africa — Nathan (@PrimNathanIOW) July 3, 2018

Contrary to popular belief. Penguins don't just live in Antartica. They also inhabit South America, Africa, Australia, & New Zealand. — Christmas In Harlem (@ChristmasUptown) July 3, 2018

Stay classy you two.