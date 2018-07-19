LOOK: Time magazine morphs Trump and Putin faces for their latest cover

American magazine, Time is a publication known for its strong statement covers and the July issue is no different.

For the second month in a row, they’ve decided to put a provocative photo illustration of US President Trump on its cover -- this time, morphing him into Russian President Vladimir.

In it, you can distinguish Trump's hair, eyebrows and lips merge with Putin's nose and eyes.

The photo illustration was created by visual artist Nancy Burson and according to a statement in the magazine, it is set to "is meant to represent this particular moment in US foreign policy, following the pair's recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland".

Burson merged the faces of Trump and Putin into a still image and video which morphs between the shifting appearances of the two world leaders

A timelapse of the morphe was also posted: