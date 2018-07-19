LOOK: Time magazine morphs Trump and Putin faces for their latest cover
19/07/2018 - 15:23:00Back to Discover Home
American magazine, Time is a publication known for its strong statement covers and the July issue is no different.
For the second month in a row, they’ve decided to put a provocative photo illustration of US President Trump on its cover -- this time, morphing him into Russian President Vladimir.
In it, you can distinguish Trump's hair, eyebrows and lips merge with Putin's nose and eyes.
The new cover of @TIME. pic.twitter.com/wtaZwCRKCr— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 19, 2018
The photo illustration was created by visual artist Nancy Burson and according to a statement in the magazine, it is set to "is meant to represent this particular moment in US foreign policy, following the pair's recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland".
A timelapse of the morphe was also posted:
TIME’s new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1— TIME (@TIME) July 19, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here