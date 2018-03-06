Listen: Cork bride chats about how she pulled off her wedding mid Storm Emma

As Ireland recovers from the weather events of last week, one couple are recovering from their wedding later than planned.

Claire Ryan and Barry Buckley from Cork were due to get married on Friday, March 2 right in the middle of the red warning.

With no one able to make the wedding including themselves they had to contact their hotel Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty and rearrange everything.

Claire told Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today show that at one stage her now-husband Barry said she sat down in the kitchen for three hours making and taking calls in a bid to transfer everything to Sunday.

They pulled it off and the couple did get married 2 days late on Sunday, March 4.

Listen to the interview here: