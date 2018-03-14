Emily Ratajkowski tweets about Cork secondary school

Emily Ratajkowski's strong links to Cork were evident again last night.

She tweeted to congratulate Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai in Bantry after they won the All-Ireland Senior Boys Basketball Championship, beatIing O'Carolan College by 39-32.

Congratulations Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai - All Ireland champions! — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 13, 2018

The actress never shies away from her Irish roots and refers to Cork as her ‘home away from home’.

Ratajkowski's parents have a house outside Bantry in Cork, where she spent many summers while growing up.

During a Late Late Show appearance in 2014, she said that although she doesn’t speak Irish, she has one word “ciúnas” or silence, taught to her by one of her friends who was studying Irish.

“She says that to me because I talk too much,” she said.

Bualadh bos, Emily.