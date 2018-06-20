#DontBeDick: New campaign tries to encourage coffee drinkers to think again
20/06/2018 - 15:24:00Back to Recycling Discover Home
Three local authorities in Dublin have launched a major awareness campaign to highlight the serious problem caused by disposable coffee cups.
The ‘Don’t Be Dick’ campaign highlights how careless actions can have serious consequences on the environment, and asks consumers to think about their coffee drinking habits in a new way.
Video by Dublin City Council and JWT Folk.
Most disposable cups are made from paper with a plastic lining to make them waterproof in order to hold hot drinks. As a result, this makes them unsuitable for recycling in Ireland.
With Irish people using in excess of 200 million disposable cups every year this is having a seriously negative impact on our environment.
The hashtag #DontBeDick is being used on social media to promote the campaign.
I am LOVING the #DontBeDick campaigns by @sdublincoco @Fingalcoco @DubCityCouncil and @EPAIreland #Reduce #Reuse #Recycle (and go to @SmallchangesIE or similar to refill your reusable containers with your household staples)— Niamh O Regan (@NiniNiRiogain) June 20, 2018
This is brilliant👏🏻 #DontBeDick https://t.co/8biYIIOGTV— Emma McKenna (@EmmaMcKenna_) June 20, 2018
Bravo @DubCityCouncil loving the ad #DontBeDick #avoidsingleuse #guiltfreecoffeehttps://t.co/BiVz6jm0xs— Annabel FitzGerald (@BellesFitz) June 20, 2018
Speaking about the campaign Edwina Dunford, Environmental Education Officer for Fingal County Council said:
“It just makes sense - using your reusable cup allows you to have your coffee, your way, every day, and at a better price.”
The new campaign runs for three weeks from June 20.
Join the conversation - comment here