Country preparing to 'spring forward' with the clocks changing at 1am

The country is preparing to "spring forward" - with the clocks changing at 1am on Sunday morning.

It coincides with the two-week Easter school holidays and road safety professionals are reminding drivers to take extra care on the roads as children begin to play out in the evenings.

Mayo County Council road-safety officer Noel Gibbons says its a time when parents and motorists need to take extra care.

He said: "As parents we need to be cautious over this period.

"Children will be on holidays so they will be out playing around in playgrounds and parks so we are asking motorists to take extra caution over the next couple of weeks."

The change marks the beginning of Irish Summer Time.

However, members of the European Parliament are working steadily to find a system that will allow the EU to keep Summer Time all year round.

A majority of M.E.Ps voted last month to ask the European Commission to examine the current system and come up with alternatives.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says they are keeping up the pressure on the Commission.

