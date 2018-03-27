Cork woman to walk from Clonakilty to Rome carrying her harp

Yes, you read that right, a Cork woman has decided to walk from Clonakilty in West Cork to Rome in Italy carrying her Harp.

Anja Bakker who lives in Clonakilty has decided to take herself and her Harp, which she calls “Sean the Harp”, and walk from Clonakilty to Rome.

Anja Bakker has a B-mus from the Cork School of Music and is a multiple award-winning instrumentalist with a love for early music and singing.

She's played venues like National Concert Hall, Amsterdams Concertgebouw, The Bru Bar, Crane Lane, De Barra's, Honan Chapel but to name a few as well as many a square, terrace, living room and kitchen.

Anja left Clonakilty on Sunday and has made it as far as Fota in East Cork and is continuing her long journey, which will take her 4 - 5 months to complete.

She’ll be playing all along so come and look her up over at The Flauting Harper

Today she spoke to Cork’s C103 about her feat: