Cork City Council to introduce free city centre parking over festive season

Cork City Council is introducing free late-night parking in the city centre in a bid to attract more shoppers into the city following the Patrick's Street car ban.

The decision comes as city centre businesses have been reportedly hit with a slump in sales since the introduction of the car ban which limits the road to buses, taxis, bicycles and emergency vehicles between 3pm and 6.30pm every day.

Many shoppers in the Cork city region are opting to avoid the city centre and instead travel to Mahon Point, Wilton or Blackpool Shopping Centre instead.

Cork City Council hope that the free parking initiative will attract shoppers back into the city centre over the festive season.

@corkcitycouncil is introducing FREE late night parking in Paul St car park 5pm-12am and in North Main St car park 5-9.30pm from Nov 18 to Jan 12 every Thurs- Sat night! Great news for those who want to shop and dine in the city in the evenings! #corkcityshopping pic.twitter.com/4ePbIxSzWj — Cork City Shopping (@corkshopping) November 12, 2018

Free late night parking runs Thursday night to Saturday night from 5pm to 12am in Paul St car park and 5pm to 9.30pm in North Main St car park.

The initiative will run from Nov 18 to Jan 12.