Cork boy to appear on Late Late Toy Show with awesome wheelchair costume

This Halloween, Gearoid Kelleher used his wheelchair to create an awesome costume and it has landed him a spot on the Late Late Toy Show.

Some imagination and creativity saw the third class student transform his wheelchair into a seriously cool vehicle.

The creation was so impressive that it caught the eye of the team behind the Late Late Toy Show.

Gearoid and his creation will appear on the most anticipated tv show of the year tomorrow night.

Siobhan Ni Chathain, Principal of Gaelscoil Ui Drisceoil, says that everyone at the school is very excited and proud of Gearoid.

Check out the impressive transformation below: