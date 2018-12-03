Check out the glamour as Dublin and Cork dominate TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars Awards

It was all glitz, glamour and football last night at the 2018 TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars Awards at Dublin's Citywest Hotel.

Cork sisters Ciara, left, and Doireann O'Sullivan with their TG4 All-Star awards. PIC: Brendan Moran

All-Ireland senior champions Dublin were the big winners of the night, with seven representatives on the 2018 TG4 All-Star team.

Dublin captain Sinead Aherne received a seventh All-Star award, her third-in-a-row.

Sinead's teammate Niamh McEvoy with footballer Dean Rock at the TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars Awards at the Citywest Hotel. PIC: Brendan Moran.

The rebel county wasn't short of winners on the night, with the O'Sullivan sisters - county captain Ciara and Doireann - included on the 2018 TG4 All-Star selection.

This was Ciara's fourth time winning, but sister Doireann's first.

This is the second year in a row that a set of sisters were named on the All-Star selection, as the Hegartys from Donegal, Ciara and Niamh were listed on the 2017 team.

Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan and Orla Finn at the awards ceremony over the weekend. PIC: Brendan Moran.

After what has been a thrilling season we can only imagine that the ladies were glad to finally let their hair down and come together in celebration of each other and their achievements.

Kerry's Aislinn Desmond, left, and Tipperary's Aishling Moloney at the awards ceremony. PIC: Brendan Moran.

The remainder of the team was made up of players from Donegal, Galway, Kerry and Tyrone.

Killing it both on the pitch and red carpet, these ladies are the definition of trailblazers.