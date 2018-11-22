10 stages of emotion fans went through this morning trying to secure those Spice Girls tickets

Tickets for the Spice Girls' Croke Park gig went on sale this morning and it wasn't all zig-a-zig-a for fans.

As demand for tickets were at an all-time high, a lot of people opted to join overnight queues in Dublin and Cork.

Others decided to endure the pain on Ticketmaster and for those who's been there before, know these 10 stages of emotion oh too well.

1. EXCITEMENT

"Everybody and everygirl, SPICE UP YOUR LIFE"

2. ANXIETY

"Wait! what if I don’t get them?!"

Devices at the ready, cup of tea in hand and deep breaths.

3. PARANOIA

Refresh, refresh, what time is it? OH GOD! Is my internet working? Why isn’t it working?!

*Calls friend* "Is your internet working?!

4. ADRENALINE

You’ve made it! GO! GO! GO!

Click like your life depended on it.

5. PANIC

"Why is this taking so long? LOAD TICKETMASTER LOAD!"

6. RAGE

"I’m NEVER buying from Ticketmaster AGAIN! That's it. Over. Done"

"And breathe."

7. JEALOUSY

That one Facebook notification that confirms that one of your friends has already secured their tickets - AND they’re the ones who ALSO GOT TICKETS TO THEIR LONDON SHOWS.

8. RELIEF

SUBMIT ORDER.

9. MORE RAGE

"Password? THAT IS MY PASSWORD!"

"Verified by Visa is the bane of my life."

10. BACK TO EXCITEMENT

One new email from Ticketmaster.

*Cut to posting your success on Facebook like it was no bother at all*

"Zig-a-zig-a"