Spirits see big rise in sales in Ireland

Sales of alcohol have risen in the last year, according to the latest report from the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland.

The report shows sales of spirits went up by 4%, despite previous concerns surrounding high excise duty.

Vodka is still the number one spirit sold in Ireland, with the likes of gin and premium whiskey also performing strongly.

Patricia Callan from the ABFI also says beer sales are down.

She said: "What we're seeing is a shift, so it's a slight reduction in beer-drinking, a very slight increase in wine and this shift to premium spirits.

"And in particular the rise in gin, of Irish gins, has been a really phenomenal development, up over 47% in the domestic market